Supreme Court doubles prison sentence of pensioner sexually abusing young autistic man

The island’s Supreme Court has doubled the prison sentence of a 64-year-old man who had sexually abused a 25-year-old man with autism and moderate intellectual disability as well as behavioral disorders.

The Supreme Court accepted an appeal by the Attorney General’s Office and agreed that the 4 ½ year sentence imposed by a primary court was quite insufficient. And increased it to 10 years, instead.

The 64-year-old faced three charges before the Nicosia district court which involved sexual assault by penetration, kidnapping or abduction or deprivation of liberty and indecent assault against a man.

The complainant, aged 25, suffers from autism and intellectual disability as well as behavioral disorders including difficulties in communication and socialization.

However, he is able to describe events he has experienced.

He is very fond of cars and trucks and almost every day he walks early in the morning up to an open field near his home where a particular truck is parked to admire it.

That’s what he did again on December 12, 2021 but that was when he met the retired man who was driving by and stopped, approached him and befriended him.

He had taken him to a nearby field where there was an abandoned shack and that’s where he sexually abused him.

However, the young man returned home and told his family what had happened and a police complaint was filed.