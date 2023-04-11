Supreme Court agrees with Assize one over pedophile’s 8-year sentence

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that an eight-year imprisonment sentence handed to a 44-year-old Cypriot pedophile by Nicosia Assize Court was far from excessive and refused to shorten it.

The pedophile had appealed for a shorter sentence for sexual offences he was found guilty of comiting against three male minors between August 2019 and February 2020.

Specifically, the 14-year-old boys at the time were lured by the defendant who had an account on INSTAGRAM social media platform called “lasting moments” and presented himself as a professional model photographer.

He had approached the three minors by posting comments and digital images (emoji) under their own posts and then, via the same platform, sent them separate, private messages, inviting them to meet him for photography purposes for a fee of €50 each.

His real purpose was to perform a sexual act for a fee of €50 each.

All victims underwent a psychological examination which showed that the first and the third boy had developed partial symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder associated with sexual abuse.

In his ground of appeal, the 44-year-old man challenged the sentences imposed as manifestly excessive on the basis that the totality of his personal circumstances and the circumstances of the case, as well as the mitigating factors, did not justify such ruling.