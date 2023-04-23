Supporting low and middle-income groups a priority, Government says

Support for the vulnerable and for low and middle-income groups is a priority, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Saturday.

The spokesman said: “At this time, it’s of the utmost importance that we as a state, as a government, provide citizens, consumers, especially the vulnerable, with all the tools to enable them to cope with inflationary trends.

Letymbiotis stressed that this will not happen by means of a single measure, but by a series of measures, pointing out that yesterday’s decision by the Council of Ministers was a step in this direction, with the proposal by the Commerce Ministry to monitor the prices of certain goods.

The government believes this will have the effect of bringing down prices, as has been the case in other countries that have had such a tool in place.

In the same vein, the government is looking at reducing the VAT rate on certain products, he said, adding that these measures will also work together to provide partial relief to households.

He also stressed that one of the government’s immediate priorities is to support vulnerable groups as well as low and middle-income groups that have been severely affected, while the government is also considering further measures.