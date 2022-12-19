NewsLocalSupply of critical animal medicine from UK to Cyprus to continue

Supply of critical animal medicine from UK to Cyprus to continue

The European Commission on Monday announced the unabated continuation of animal medicine supplies from the United Kingdom to countries of the EU, including Cyprus.

On Monday, EU chief Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic said the EU Commission had “taken steps to ensure the continuity of supplies of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland, but also Cyprus, Ireland and Malta.”

“This decision means that citizens and businesses there will continue to be able to buy veterinary medical products from within the United Kingdom,” he explained.

Veterinary medicine is essential for animal health and welfare, food safety, and public health.

Brexit has meant that EU rules in this area no longer apply in the UK. But under the Protocol, those EU rules continue to apply in Northern Ireland. This avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland – an objective shared by the European Union and the United Kingdom.

“We understand those concerns. And that is why we are acting today. By extending the current arrangements to December 2025, we are giving ample time to adapt,” he said.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
