Supermarket Association promises 10% reduction in prices as of November

Speaking to Active radio on Monday, Andreas Hadjiadamou, executive secretary of the Cyprus Supermarket Association, said that as of next month, the supermarkets will reduce the prices of basic consumer goods by 10% to help households deal with inflation.

According to Hadjiadamou, prices compared to last year have increased by approximately 12% on average, stressing, however, that competition has kept prices from rising even higher.

Hadjiadamou urged consumers to keep in mind the special offers that supermarkets announce, as it is a way to save money, he said.

He finally said that there is room in the market for more supermarkets to open.