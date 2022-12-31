Sunshine ushers in 2023 and stays that way, with highs of 22

Cyprus remains one of the countries with the warmest winters in Europe, as temperatures remain much higher over the seasonal average in the steady plus 20s, resembling more of a good April rather than New Year’s Eve.

Northeastern streams of air are affecting the region.

Fine skies initially today, turning partly cloudy in the afternoon, with light to moderate northeasterly winds, force three to four and strong force five in windward regions, over slight to moderate seas.

Twenty two Celsius in northern coastal regions is the Met Service outlook, to around 20 inland and the rest of the coastal areas, with 11 on the highest reaches of the Troodos mountains.

Clear and frosty this evening, as winds turn mainly light northwesterly to northeasterly force three and in windward areas, gradually moderate force three to four, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 5 degrees Celsius inland, 9 in coastal regions and 3 on the mountains, where frost is expected to form.

The first day of 2023 will bring warmth and mostly clear skies, with only passing high cloud and a similar outlook for early next week, as the country moves towards Epiphany, the last of the 12 day celebration.

Temperatures will persist well over the seasonal average, as spring conditions set the tone for most of the Mediterranean.