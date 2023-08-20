Sunshine and humidity prevail this Sunday

This Sunday will be a day of abundant sunshine but with high temperatures and some humidity as well.

Initially, the winds will blow predominantly from the northwest to the southeast. These breezes will be of light intensity, reaching Force 3 on the Beaufort scale. As the day unfolds, expect a gradual shift to mainly northwest to southwest winds, remaining moderately gentle at Forces 3 to 4 Beaufort. Some coastal spots might experience moderate gusts, reaching Force 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

Temperatures will be around 38 C in inland areas, hovering about 33 degrees along the southern and eastern coasts and in the higher mountains, and around 31 degrees along the remaining shorelines.