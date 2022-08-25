NewsLocalSunny to partly cloudy with a shower in spots on Thursday

Sunny to partly cloudy with a shower in spots on Thursday

Showers and dust on Friday

Sunny to partly cloudy with a shower in spots on Thursday.

Winds will initially be light southeasterly to southwesterly force three, turning light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly in the afternoon, force three to four.

At times winds will be quite strong, force 5 Beaufort, but mainly in coastal areas.

The sea will be slight to moderate turning rough in the afternoon.

The temperature will rise to 34 Celsius inland, 31 over western and southwestern coastal areas, 31 in the rest of the coastal regions and 27 in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article89% of Cypriots read news online
Next articleU.S. promises expanded visa services in Turkey after Ankara criticism

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros