Sunny to partly cloudy with a shower in spots on Thursday.

Winds will initially be light southeasterly to southwesterly force three, turning light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly in the afternoon, force three to four.

At times winds will be quite strong, force 5 Beaufort, but mainly in coastal areas.

The sea will be slight to moderate turning rough in the afternoon.

The temperature will rise to 34 Celsius inland, 31 over western and southwestern coastal areas, 31 in the rest of the coastal regions and 27 in the mountains.