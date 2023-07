Sunny much of the time and hot with possible isolated showers inland and in mountainous areas.

The winds will be variable, moderate to strong, easterly to south-easterly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

And the temperature will rise to around 36 C inland, around 29 C to around 32 C on the coasts, and around 27 C in mountainous areas.