Sunny and humid on Friday, but breezy in the afternoon – especially in coastal areas.

The winds will be variable, moderate to strong, northerly to north-westerly, initially force 3 to 4 turning 5 Beaufort by early afternoon.

The sea will be slight to moderate.

And the temperature will rise to around 37 C inland, around 30 C to around 32 C on the coasts, and around 29 C in mountainous areas.