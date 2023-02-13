Sunday’s presidential election outcome paves way for new political landscape in Cyprus

The victory of Nikos Christodoulides in Sunday’s run-off presidential election paves the way for a new political landscape in Cyprus, Philenews reports.

Afterall, Christodoulides has managed to win both of the island’s two biggest parties – rightwing Disy and leftwing Akel.

He had ousted ruling Disy’s candidate Averof Neophytou in the first round and faced off and won opposition Akel’s Andreas Mavroyiannis in the second round.

The momentum of the Christodoulides candidacy was maintained from the beginning till the end and showed that society has ‘escaped’ from party rigidities and chooses according to other criteria.

When a candidate, who initially embarks on a solitary course (then supported by centre parties), has to face two powerful mechanisms and manages to win the elections then clearly the evaluation of the result should be made on the basis of these new data.

The reading of the result shows that Christodoulides’ victory will bring about changes in the political landscape while at the same time raising the bar for him since expectations of the citizens are high.

So what does Sunday’s election result mean as regards the day after for the country’s political forces and its people?

Firstly, between the first and second rounds of the presidential election a number of facts had surfaced that need to be analysed.

Top ranking members of the Disy were seen to be strongly supporting Andreas Mavroyiannis. This points to a logic of the need to maintain the two major poles through underground agreements.

The behaviour of part of the Disy leadership was not only the result of bitterness, but also a political strategy to support the other big political pole.

Secondly, Mavroyiannis going in the second round of the presidential election gave Akel a breathing space. The high percentage it got confirmed on the one hand that he was a good choice which managed to gather percentages higher than the party’s.

Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou, in his first election since taking over the helm of the party recorded high percentages through the chosen presidential candidate.

At the same time, however, Sunday marked the third consecutive presidential election that Akel failed to win. Defeat is defeat whether marginal or not.

What really matters is that for a third five-year term, the party won’t be in power. And this raises the big question of how Akel can ever return to executive power.