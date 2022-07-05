Sunday February 5, 2023 is when Cypriots will cast their presidential elections vote

Presidential elections in Cyprus will be held on Sunday February 5, 2023 and the runoff on Sunday February 12, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The announcement came after the Ministry coordinated action with the island’s political parties, it added.

The dates below are based on relevant provisions of the Constitution as well as those of legislation:

(a) On Friday, December 23, 2022 the Decree of the Minister of the Interior announcing the presidential elections will be issued.

(b) Tuesday, December 27, 2022 will be the last day for registration in the electoral roll, as well as for submitting a declaration for voting at polling centers abroad. A relevant bill will be submitted to the House of Representatives regarding overseas polling centers.

(c) On Thursday, January 5, 2023, nominations for the elections will be submitted.

(d) On Sunday, February 5, 2023, first round of voting will take place.

(e) On Sunday February 12, 2023, the runoff election will take place (it is unlikely that any candidate will win from the first round)