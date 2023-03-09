Sun City’s two illegal extra floors should be knocked down-Environment authorities insist

Environment authorities want the new Cabinet to revoke the previous one’s decision for Sun City hotel complex’s two illegal extra floors not to be knocked down, Insider reports.

A letter sent on Wednesday by the Environment Authority to the Town Planning Department includes a Special Ecological Assessment report with the conclusion that the additional floors should not be allowed.

Therefore, since no planning permission has been issued to date the new Cabinet must immediately revoke the decision by the previous one and comply with the conditions set by the Authority, it added.

So that fundamental principles of legality and the rule of law prevail, since the development was carried out in violation of environmental impact assessment provisions and town planning regulations, it also said.

The controversial luxury development in Ayia Thekla area, Sotira municipality, involves Giovani Group developers of disgraced opposition Akel MP Christakis Giovanis.

The European Commission has launched infringement procedures against Cyprus for failing to comply with the EU Directives for nature protection on several projects including this one.