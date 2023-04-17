Summer conditions of 34 tomorrow, but dust will cause discomfort

It will feel more like July on Easter Tuesday, as a high pressure system continues to affect the island, but a layer of dust has also settled in the atmosphere and is not expected to clear out before Thursday.

Fine and hot tomorrow, with southeasterly to southwesterly winds, later turning light northwesterly light to moderate force three to four, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to an unprecedented April level of 34 Celsius, with 26 in western coastal regions, 28 in the rest of the coastal areas and 23 on the mountains.

Clear skies tomorrow evening, but gradually high cloud will be forming, with light southwesterly to northwesterly winds force three, over calm to slight seas.

The outlook turns on its head on Wednesday, with isolated showers expected in certain regions.

More rain is forecast on Thursday and Friday, mostly on the mountains, in the south and east, as temperatures will significantly drop by Thursday, near the seasonal average.