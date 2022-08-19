Suggestion for return to schools with rapid test

Over the coming days, the scientists of the Advisory Scientific Committee on Covid-19 who attended today’s meeting, are expected to submit suggestions to the Health Ministry. The target is the presentation of a final road map regarding the management of Covid-19 by 30 August.

In statements after the meeting, Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas said that according to the scientists a new wave might appear in winter and consequently “we must be ready for all eventualities.”

As he noted, the road map includes the most important thing, which is the opening of schools, an issue, which, as he said, was very carefully discussed during today’s meeting.

The Minister added that the suggestion that will be examined again next week is that all students returning to schools to have a 48-hour rapid test. Depending on the results of this rapid test, it will be decided what to do in the future.

He also said that regarding the use of mask inside, scientists believe that the measure must continue.