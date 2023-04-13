Subsidies for electricity bills extended, along with reduced excise fuel tax

Cabinet on Wednesday extended subsidies for electricity bills for another two months – that is up until the end of June – but limited to 50 per cent of the existing reduction, Philenews reports.

The Finance Ministry also announced that Cabinet approved a new two-month reduced excise tax rate on motor and heating fuels as well. The extension specifically covers the period between May 5 and June 30, 2023.

This means a reduction of 4.16 cents on motor fuels, such as petrol and diesel, and 3.19 cents on heating fuels.

However, the Cabinet’s decision to extend the reduction, albeit reduced, of excise taxes on fuel is contrary to the latest recommendations by the International Monetary Fund.

In their latest country report, the Fund’s technocrats have called for an end to the horizontal support measures.

They made specific references to the reduction of excise duties on fuel and, in view of the expected slowdown in growth, recommended targeted support.

Disclosing the limitation of the tax cut, the Ministry of Finance said it was approved due to developments in international fuel prices which show a trend towards stabilisation in 2023.