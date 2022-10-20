NewsLocalStudents to testify on Larnaca school violence case

Students to testify on Larnaca school violence case

Violence
Violence

Incidents of violence at schools have increased recently.

A new serious violence incident occurred at a lyceum in Larnaca on Tuesday, when, according to Phileleftheros, out-of-school individuals hit a 17-year-old student, who was taken to Larnaca General Hospital with head injuries.

The 17-year-old allegedly had intervened to stop a fight between two students in the schoolyard and it seems that one of them called for reinforcements from out of school.

The out-of-school individuals, who as later ascertained were students from another school, started beating the 17-year-old.

Other students and teachers intervened and order was restored.

The school principal called the Larnaca Police.

The 17-year-old, accompanied by his parents, yesterday filed a complaint with the Oroklini Police which started investigating the serious incident.

Students who seem to have been involved have already been asked to testify.

They will be interrogated and then it will be decided how the issue will be managed since all parties involved are minors.

