Students share their vision for the future of Cyprus in bicommunal camp

The Cyprus Friendship Programme held an intercommunal student camp between 22 and 29 July, in Kormakitis.

According to a press release by the British High Commission which sponsored the programme along with the French Embassy, participating students had the opportunity to address difficult issues of the past and share their vision of how they see Cyprus in the future.

The camp took place in the Maronite community for the first time and students followed trainings on the island’s two main languages, Greek and Turkish. They also attended interactive workshops on addressing stereotypes and developing a better understanding of diversity and identity.

The history of Cyprus and dealing with its controversies was one of the most interesting parts of the camp, with sessions including personal reflections from relatives of missing persons.

Students visited sites of ancient and cultural heritage, like Soloi and the Skouriotissa mine.

They were also given a brief history of negotiations on the Cyprus issue and were called to imagine the future of Cyprus.

Several documentaries on the history of Cyprus were screened during the camp, while music and drama workshops were also offered. Lastly, participants were introduced to the history and culture of the Maronite community.

British Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Rawlings, visited the camp on 28 July and said:

“Cyprus has a complex and challenging history. The Cyprus Friendship Programme is a hugely valuable initiative bringing young people together from across the island to address this difficult history and imagine a brighter future. Young people’s voices are vitally important, not just as the leaders of tomorrow but as citizens of today”

A second camp is taking place in Troodos this week. CFP’s summer camps aim to promote friendship between Greek and Turkish-speaking teens, as well as to learn the history of Cyprus from both sides of the divide and develop leadership skills.