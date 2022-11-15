Students rally denouncing declaration of pseudostate (photos)

Students on Tuesday denounced the declaration of the pseudostate with a protest match toward the Ledras checkpoint.

Early on Tuesday morning, organised groups of students gathered at the Famagusta Gate to walk to the checkpoint where they submitted a resolution to the UN, denouncing the declaration of the pseudostate, which took place November 15, 1983.

The Cyprus issue remains a problem of invasion and of ongoing occupation. The aim is to find a solution on the basis of a Bizonal-Bicommunal Federation and of political equality as this is described in the UN resolutions with single citizenship, one undivided sovereignty and an international personality, the resolution noted.

It added that despite the fact that the declaration of the pseudostate has been denounced by the UN and the breakaway regime has not been recognised by any other state, Turkey insists on this “unacceptable and illegal situation,” indicating its unwillingness to find a fair, viable, and functional solution.

“The status quo of the occupation,” the resolution continued, “as well as the fact that the Cyprus problem remains unresolved, creates huge dangers for our young people but also for all Cypriots who continue to live under conditions of uncertainty for the future.”

The resolution expressed the will to continue the struggle to achieve a solution that will reunite Cyprus and that “will establish an environment of peace and security,” despite the negative atmosphere, particularly after the election of Ersin Tatar as leader of the T/C community.

Apart from Nicosia, student protests over the unilateral declaration of independence of the occupied north occurred across Cyprus.