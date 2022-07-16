NewsLocalStudents prefer Cyprus for their studies

Students prefer Cyprus for their studies

During the academic year 2020-2021, there has been a small increase of 2% regarding the number of students in Cyprus’s universities, compared to the year 2019-2020.

According to data from the Education Ministry, during the 2020-2021 year, there were 54,235 students in Cyprus, with 42,519 of them studying in universities.

Some data: Most students are female. Furthermore, 44% of them come from Cyprus, 40% from the European Union, and 16% from other countries.

There are currently nine universities in Cyprus, three public ones and six private ones. Most students attended private universities.

Furthermore, 76% of students in public universities attended classes while 52% of students in private universities had classes online.

Most students, 28%, studied Business Administration and Law, 24% Education, and 15% Health Services.

