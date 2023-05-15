Students of lyceums, technical schools start quarterly exams

Thousands of students of lyceum and technical schools all across Cyprus on Monday morning put pen to paper for their quarterly examinations.

These will be the last ones of the current school year, while Education Minister Athena Michaelidou is expected to present a bill at the end of this month abolishig the quarterly examination from the upcoming school year.

Quarterly exams for gymnasium students are set to begin on Wednesday, May 24, according to Philenews.

Last month, Parliament approved legislation for a reduced weighting of the second quarterly written exam for the 2022-2023 school year, from 40 per cent down to 20 per cent.

A reduction of the examined material to 60 per cent of the taught material is also foreseen following the angry response by both students and parents.

That’s why this quarterly examination is expected to be of particular interest. The grades in the first term – which teachers, parents and students say were not the best – seem to have alarmed many of those concerned.

As a result, students are focusing on this term to improve their results, with the greatest stress falling on the shoulders of senior students, especially those wishing to attend universities abroad.

These universities place great importance on final examination grades.

At the same time, a number of lyceum students chose not to attend classes last week so that they could concentrate on studying for the quarterly exams.

Teachers said the first absences began last Monday and as the week drew to a close, more and more classrooms had emptied.

Not attending were mostly students who were not recording a high number of absences throughout the year.