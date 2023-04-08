NewsLocalStrovolos night club brawl, four injured

Strovolos night club brawl, four injured

A group of Greek Cypriots came to blows with a number of Syrians at a Strovolos night club in the early hours, with the cause still under investigation.

Patrols rushed at the scene, preventing the situation from developing into a wider altercation, with the fight resulting in the injury of a 42 year old, who was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises.

Three other people testified that they were attacked at the club by as yet unknown assailants.

The collareral damage from the clash was a car that was vandalised outside the business.

The Nicosia CID is looking into the causes, with the scene cordoned off and the club closed.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
