Strong rainfall and ferocious thunder of the last days comes to an end as of Wednesday evening, according to the Cyprus Meteorological Service.

And up until Saturday the forecast is for cloudy weather with local, isolated showers.

As for the temperature, this is expected to be up to three degrees centigrade above average for the season.

Specifically, the first days of December will record a 20 C to 21°C maximum day temperature and 12°C minimum night temperature.