Streets in the old part of Nicosia to remain closed due to work

Roads to close for Nicosia marathon on Sunday

Achilleos and Areos Streets in the old part of Nicosia will remain closed as of Thursday 25 August and for two months due to work within the framework of the flood-relief project.

According to a relevant announcement by the Nicosia Municipality, the main traffic regulations are explained and how the residents of the said areas will be affected.

The Municipality apologized for any inconvenience and is asking the public to show the necessary understanding and comply with the temporary rules.

The project is co-funded by the Resilience and Recovery Facility.

