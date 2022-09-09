Stray dogs kill 74 farm animals in Larnaca

NewsLocalStray dogs kill 74 farm animals in Larnaca

Three stray dogs attacked and killed 74 animals, mostly goats, on a farm in Tersefanou, Cyprus News Agency reported.

Charis Hadjigiasemis, spokesman for the Larnaca Police Directorate said, “on Friday morning, the owner of a farm in Tersefanou found three stray dogs in his establishment and immediately alerted the relevant services of the Tersefanou Municipality Council. The man counted 74 animals which were killed by the dogs.”

As Hadjigiasemis noted, “investigations are taking place to ascertain whether the dogs were indeed strays or whether they had escaped from another farm.”

Members of the Veterinary Services and of the Kiti Police Station are investigating the case.

