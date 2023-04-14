Strategic plan for sustainable development aims to transform coastal Larnaca-PHOTO

Larnaca Municipality aims towards the coastal town’s complete transformation through its proposed strategic plan for sustainable development that has set ambitious seven-year-long goals.

As part of the strategic plan, more than 15 key avenues and roads will be upgraded to create 30 km of new cycle lanes and bus lanes within the next two years.

This is what the Municipality’s town planner, Toula Angelidou, told Philenews on Friday.

The most impressive plans, however, focus on the 4-kilometre-long Grivas Digenis/Gregoris Afxentiou Avenue which starts at the Metropolis mall roundabout and runs all the way to Larnaca’s Police Headquarters.

The vision is to become a boulevard at the entrance of Larnaca, that is, an axis with wide sidewalks, lots of greenery and squares, she also said.

Sustainable development is an ongoing process of change and adaptation, she added.

The town planner then pointed out that asphalt will cease to dominate main squares starting from where the municipal garden is located.