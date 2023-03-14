Strangulation not ruled out in case of Ukrainian woman found dead at Petra tou Romiou

Paphos district court on Monday remanded in custody for eight days the Pontian Greek partner of a young Ukrainian woman found dead early on Saturday at Petra tou Romiou cliff area.

Even though the 30-year-old permanent resident of Cyprus insists 28-yer-old Lesia Bykova who was apparently sexually assaulted and physically abused that night had fallen to her death while trying to take a selfie.

He faces pre-meditated murder charges but his lawyers demand a second autopsy.

However, police insiders said the post mortem indicated her death was undoubtedly a criminal act.

In fact, the deceased had suffered a fracture of the hyoid bone consistent with strangulation. At the same time, other injuries appear to have been inflicted just before her death.

The victim had last entered Cyprus on January 6 but she had visited the island a couple of times before as well.

Following his arrest, the suspect was subjected to relevant tests from which he tested positive for alcohol and drug use – including cocaine.

Reliable sources said his background is also under investigation since he appears to have been reported for abusive behavior in the past.