Storm damages businesses on Paphos Harbour [PHOTOS]

On Tuesday morning, Paphos was hit by a storm which caused damage to business establishments along the city’s seafront.

Amid the rainfall, which began pouring down heavily in the early hours, powerful winds made their presence felt, catching many coastal business owners off guard in the Kato Paphos region.

The aftermath of the weather phenomena resulted in damages to the exteriors and equipment of numerous establishments. Tents were torn apart, objects were dislodged, and umbrellas and tables were swept away.

Beyond the impact of the strong winds, the defining feature of the early morning hours in Paphos was the constant barrage of lightning and thunder that illuminated the sky until the break of dawn. Some residents likened it to a “night turned into day” due to the ceaseless flashes that lit up the Paphos skyline for hours on end.

Local authorities are now assessing the extent of the damage and providing assistance to affected businesses and residents.