NewsLocalStorm damages businesses on Paphos Harbour

Storm damages businesses on Paphos Harbour [PHOTOS]

Paphos Storm
Paphos Storm

On Tuesday morning, Paphos was hit by a storm which caused damage to business establishments along the city’s seafront.

Amid the rainfall, which began pouring down heavily in the early hours, powerful winds made their presence felt, catching many coastal business owners off guard in the Kato Paphos region.

The aftermath of the weather phenomena resulted in damages to the exteriors and equipment of numerous establishments. Tents were torn apart, objects were dislodged, and umbrellas and tables were swept away.

Paphos Storm 1

Beyond the impact of the strong winds, the defining feature of the early morning hours in Paphos was the constant barrage of lightning and thunder that illuminated the sky until the break of dawn. Some residents likened it to a “night turned into day” due to the ceaseless flashes that lit up the Paphos skyline for hours on end.

Local authorities are now assessing the extent of the damage and providing assistance to affected businesses and residents.

Paphos Harbour Storm

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Libya floods wipe out quarter of city, 10,000 feared missing
Next article
Morocco quake toll likely to rise with rescuers yet to reach some remote villages

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros