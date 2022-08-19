Stone-throwing battle at Pournara

The day before yesterday, serious incidents occurred at Pournara Reception Center in Kokkinotrimithia, due to the overpopulation of migrants and the fact that they come from different countries of origin.

The stone-throwing battle began inside the center and extended outside and as a result policemen and migrants were injured while vehicles were damaged.

The incidents brought back on the scene the issue of several people living together in an establishment initially built to host 600 people. Currently, there are around 2,000 migrants there from various countries and despite the separation, conflicts are frequent and are triggered by minor issues.

The recent conflict was between Syrian and Nigerian nationals. A Nigerian man was hit and as a result around 23.00 a group of his compatriots started throwing stones against Syrians living in the same complex.

Immediately, strong Police forces intervened, used tear gas and calm was restored. However damages occurred to vehicles belonging to the police and staff working there.

Then some migrants got out of the center and new incidents began. Once again the Police intervened to end them. Five foreigners were injured as well as two members of the Police and two guards.

The Police remains on the alert while preventive measures are implemented both inside and outside the Center.