Stolen icon of John the Baptist repatriated from Germany

An icon of Saint John the Baptist that was stolen from Saint Irene Church in occupied Karavas after the Turkish invasion was repatriated from Germany last month, the Church of Cyprus said on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Church of Cyprus reclaimed the icon from an auction house in Düsseldorf.

A gift by Lavrentios Protosygkellos, the icon was painted in the Monastery of Saint Herakleidios and was dedicated to the temple in 1807.

The icon of John the Baptist was stolen from Saint Irene Chuch after the 1974 invasion by Turkish antiquities dealers and was sold on the black market.

The Church of Cyprus said the icon was found at an auction of the Hargesheimer Kunstauktionen house in Düsseldorf in November 2022.

In 2015, another icon from the same church was repatriated. It was stolen along with other items by the convicted looter Aydin Dikmen.