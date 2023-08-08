‘Still work to be done’ for Cyprus to join US Visa Waiver Programme

Cyprus’ bid to become part of the US Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) holds promise, but work remains to be done, said Robert Paschall, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Affairs at the US Department of Homeland Security.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Paschall, who was in Cyprus last week and met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, noted that the VWP falls under his office in coordination with the State Department, determining eligibility for participating countries.

The VWP allows citizens of designated nations to travel to the United States for business or tourism for up to 90 days without requiring a visa.

“So you don’t need a visa anymore, it is much more simplified, the access is much easier, this is a great programme, it is one of the best things the Department of Homeland Security does. First of all, it is a security programme, and it is also a travel facilitation programme and it strengthens people-to-people ties. So all those things are very important and it allows for countries such as the US and Cyprus who keep ties and relationships, to deepen them,” he said.

Paschall disclosed the close collaboration with countries aspiring to join the VWP, including Cyprus, to ensure they meet stringent Congress-established criteria, given the programme’s security focus.

He acknowledged the complexity of the endeavour, noting that although numerous milestones need to be reached, the commitment to progress remains steadfast. He underlined the importance of continued bilateral communication through the Embassy to expedite Cyprus’ integration into the visa waiver programme.

In response to a question about the benefits of Cyprus joining the VWP, Paschall underscored the positive impact on bilateral ties, facilitating easier travel and fostering enhanced people-to-people interactions. He conveyed his fondness for the country and its collaborative efforts to strengthen relationships.

Paschall concluded by expressing the intention to bring additional experts on his next visit, facilitating mutual learning and strengthening security through knowledge exchange.

“This is a mutual learning experience, we learn from you and you get to learn from us. It is great ability for us to strengthen each other’s security by learning from each other, because in security area it is important to be right every time. And we gotta make sure that we understand, not only from our perspective for security, but also the Cypriot perspective so it is important to learn from both”, he noted.

The US Visa Waiver Programme includes 40 countries, with 24 being EU member states.

