Stiffest penalty for MPs behaving badly in Parliament is just a written apology

The stiffest penalty the House Ethics Committee can impose on MP Andreas Themistocleous following “abusive remarks” against a female colleague is a written apology that he will also have to read before the plenum.

This is what Director of Parliament Tasoula Ieronymidou told Philenews as the Committee is getting ready to address the matter on Thursday.

The latest attack by the controversial MP who has made homophobic as well as racist and sexist remarks in the past was against Green party MP Alexandra Attalidou.

Replying to Attalidou’s earlier post where she welcomed the passage last week of legislation criminalising ‘conversion therapies’ on LGBT persons, he wrote: “It looks like the three blacks never showed up after all.” He had obviously voted against the legislation.

Attalidou went as far as to file a complaint with the Police who have confirmed they are investigating Themistocleous for possible ‘hate speech’ – his reference to “blacks” in particular.

But in order for police to press charges against him, his parliamentary immunity needs to be lifted first and this is a decision that must be taken by the Law Office.

Meanwhile, Attalidou is calling for even stiffer penalties on MPs who behave unethically or in disorderly or disruptive way in Parliament.

In fact, she wants regulation to be amended to allow for the suspension of payment of an MP’s salary or barring an offending MP from participating in committees. This is in line with European Parliament practices.