Steward in altercation with football fans arrested in Pafos

NewsLocalSteward in altercation with football fans arrested in Pafos

Authorities in Pafos arrested a 28 year old Stelios Kyriakides football ground steward that appears in a video widely circulated on social media to threaten Omonia Nicosia fans with an iron crow bar, with one of the fans confronting him.

The incident happened during the Pafos-Omonia cup semifinal first leg, with the away team filing an official complaint, while also launching an appeal with the Monitors Association, accusing the man of inappropriate behaviour and a verbal attack against its fans.

The steward was charged in writing and will be called to appear before the Pafos district court at a later date for a misdemeanor related to violence at sports venues.

 

Here’s a video of the incident:

By Constantinos Tsintas
