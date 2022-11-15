NewsLocalStavros Kattamis named as new president of Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

Stavros Kattamis named as new president of Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

Kattamis
Kattamis

At the decision of the cabinet, Stavros Kattamis has been appointed the new president of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Foundation, replacing Elena Mouzala.

Former president and distinguished pianist Elena Mouzala resigned on October 20 in a letter to the President.

Also according to Tuesday’s cabinet decisions, Nicolas Lampouris and Maria Vasileiadou will become the new members of the Foundation from today, 15 November, until 21 January 2024, replacing Omiros Pissarides and Nicolas Ladommatos who resigned.

(file photo)

By gavriella
Previous article
Bomb attack could ignite Erdogan’s security-themed re-election campaign

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros