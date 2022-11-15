Stavros Kattamis named as new president of Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

At the decision of the cabinet, Stavros Kattamis has been appointed the new president of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Foundation, replacing Elena Mouzala.

Former president and distinguished pianist Elena Mouzala resigned on October 20 in a letter to the President.

Also according to Tuesday’s cabinet decisions, Nicolas Lampouris and Maria Vasileiadou will become the new members of the Foundation from today, 15 November, until 21 January 2024, replacing Omiros Pissarides and Nicolas Ladommatos who resigned.

