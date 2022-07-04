State unable to provide fairly and promptly pharmaceuticals for specialised treatments

Doctors and patients in Cyprus are outraged over the state’s inability to fairly and promptly provide pharmaceuticals for specialised or pioneer treatments.

In fact, head of the German Oncology Center in Cyprus Nicos Zamboglu told state radio on Monday that if you are just an ordinary citizen you could die waiting for specialised or pioneer pharmaceuticals.

But if you are an official or a prominent citizen then – just like a miracle – pharmaceuticals are provided promptly, the cancer expert also said.

The procedures followed for the transfer of innovative treatments, chemotherapy and other specialized pharmaceutical from Nicosia to the rest of the districts are “time-consuming and dangerous”, he said.

“Some people do not seem to understand that we are dealing with human lives and they keep postponing the implementation of a new more efficient system,” he added.

His statements came days only after the Helath Ministry informed interested parties that the new system of distribution of pharmaceuticals has been postponed till October. It was meant to be implemented last Friday.