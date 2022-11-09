InsiderEconomyState to provide energy assistance to residents of mountain areas

State to provide energy assistance to residents of mountain areas

The state will provide extraordinary assistance in the form of a lump sum payment to help people living in mountain areas face the energy crisis, the cabinet decided on Wednesday.

Specifically, people with permanent residence in areas at an altitude of 600 metres above sea level, who were already beneficiaries of the state’s assistance be able to receive the new lump sum payment, an official press release explained after the cabinet meeting.

The new aid will be 50% of the amount already given in 2022, the cabinet announcement said.

The initial annual assistance for 2022 was 175 euros for people living permanently in areas between 600-800 metres above sea level, 225 euros for people living between 801-1000 metres above sea level, and 260 euros for people living in areas at 1001 metres above sea level and higher.

By gavriella
