State hospitals to open afternoons from Monday, September 5

The afternoon operation of state hospitals is just around the corner and set to begin on Monday, September 5, according to Philenews.

Specifically, in addition to their normal working hours, state hospitals will also operate between 3pm and 6pm on weekdays.

This will help efforts to reduce waiting lists for operations. Afternoon work will cover both outpatient services and scheduled operations.

Eligible persons will be able to refer to the Okypy website to plan their visit to a doctor electronically.

Arrangement of appointments will also be possible through the phone at specific numbers to be announced soon.

State Health Services Organisation (Okypy) spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said they are proceeding forward in accordance with the set schedule of operation of public hospitals’ outpatient clinics and surgery theaters.

The goal is to provide better services and more accessible health services at state hospitals, cut waiting lists and use hospital infrastructure and equipment more effectively, he added.

All details on how the afternoon clinics and surgeries will be run are to be announced next week, he also said.