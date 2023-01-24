State hospital staff to be presented with new collective agreements on Tuesday as labour unrest looms

State hospital staff on Tuesday afternoon will be presented with the State Health Services Organisation’s renewed collective agreements and strike action is not ruled out if these are considered as non-satisfactory.

Philenews also reports that a two-hour strike last week was only a warning after a last-minute pitch by Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela had failed to yield results.

The strike was intended to pressure OKYPY to have certain collective agreements renewed for staff with expired contracts.

In case the content of the new proposal satisfies the trade unions then it would be safe to assume that negotiations will follow in the very near future. Otherwise, no one can predict what will happen.

However, Hadjipantela has already said the proposal drafted by the Ministry of Health is clearly an improvement on the one originally put before the unions and rejected.