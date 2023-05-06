State doctors to go on strike for 24 hours early on Thursday

Public hospital doctors in Cyprus have voted to hold a 24-hour strike on Thursday, May 11, to protest against insurance uncertainty that has been affecting them for the past four years.

The strike, which has been approved by union PASYKI members, will begin at 7:30 am and end at 7:30 am the following day.

According to a statement released by PASYKI, the relevant state agencies – including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance, and the Legal Service – have failed to provide public employees with the benefits that are recorded in the legislations.

These benefits were transferred to the State Health Services Organisaton (Okypy) with the condition that employees would maintain their obligations and rights.

However, Okypy has not determined the corresponding procedures for doctors who are employed under contracts.

PASYKI also said in its statement that it has made repeated efforts to resolve the issue of insurance uncertainty in public hospitals.