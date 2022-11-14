State channel CyBC will broadcast 2022 World Cup

NewsLocalState channel CyBC will broadcast 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar starting next Sunday, November 20, will be broadcasted live on CyBC, the state channel announced on Monday.

Football fans will have the opportunity to watch all World Cup games on the CyBC1, CyBC2 and RIKHD channels.

Games starting at 21:00 will be shown on CyBC1 and RIKHD, while morning and afternoon games will be on CyBC2.

Before and after the games, there will be special World Cup commentary shows.

The first World Cup not to take place in the summer, the tournament will last between November 20 to December 12.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
