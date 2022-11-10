State Architecture Αwards announced (photos)

NewsLocalState Architecture Αwards announced (photos)

Winery
Winery

The 2022 State Architecture Award, Category A’ “Outstanding Architectural Project” was jointly awarded to Kalopanagiotis Winery by E. Papachristou Architects LLC and to Eleftheria Square by Christos Passas (Zaha Hadid Architects).

4373182392340470 01 ZHA Eleftheria square photo LaurianGhinitoiu full
Eleftheria Square

The Department of Town Planning and Housing of the Interior Ministry announced the projects that have been awarded.

In Category B’ “Project by a New Architect” the prize was jointly awarded to the projects “Residence in a refugee housing estate” by Kyriakos Miltiadous and “Residence Well 58” by Elina Kritikou.

4373182904141972 miltiadous-2
Residence in a refugee housing estate
4373183112803596 01 well58-1
Residence Well 58

In Category C “Special Architecture Prize – Collective Housing” the prize was awarded to the project “‘It’s Nice” by Noa Arhitects.

4373183992608722 NOA
It’s Nice by Noa architects

Commendation in Category A’ was awarded to the projects “Unification of Kato Paphos archaeological sites” by architects M. Christodoulides, Ch. Christodoulou, and P. Panagi and “Aphrodite Residence” by the George Hadjichristou architectural office.

4373184493522645 ucy simpraxis-2
Unification of Kato Paphos archeological sites
4373184745239110 afroditi
Aphrodite Residence

In Category B,’ a commendation was awarded to the project “Watchtower at Melanos location” by Anastasios Misseri.

4373185215610770 anastasiou-misseri
Watchtower at Melanos
By gavriella
Taste

