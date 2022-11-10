State Architecture Αwards announced (photos)

The 2022 State Architecture Award, Category A’ “Outstanding Architectural Project” was jointly awarded to Kalopanagiotis Winery by E. Papachristou Architects LLC and to Eleftheria Square by Christos Passas (Zaha Hadid Architects).

The Department of Town Planning and Housing of the Interior Ministry announced the projects that have been awarded.

In Category B’ “Project by a New Architect” the prize was jointly awarded to the projects “Residence in a refugee housing estate” by Kyriakos Miltiadous and “Residence Well 58” by Elina Kritikou.

In Category C “Special Architecture Prize – Collective Housing” the prize was awarded to the project “‘It’s Nice” by Noa Arhitects.

Commendation in Category A’ was awarded to the projects “Unification of Kato Paphos archaeological sites” by architects M. Christodoulides, Ch. Christodoulou, and P. Panagi and “Aphrodite Residence” by the George Hadjichristou architectural office.

In Category B,’ a commendation was awarded to the project “Watchtower at Melanos location” by Anastasios Misseri.