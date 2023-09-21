Staff strike to bring public hospitals to standstill

Six trade unions representing employees in public hospitals have launched an attack against the State Health Services Organisation (Okypy) over alleged disrespectful treatment towards their staff regarding the issue of collective bargaining.

The trade unions, including Sek, Peo, Deok, Pasiki, Pasidy, and Pasynos, issued a joint statement accusing Okypy of displaying “obstructionism and evasive tactics while failing to honour commitments made to both employee representatives and relevant government officials.”

They recalled that “in January 2023, a technical committee was formed, comprising representatives from Okypy and all trade unions, to examine the issue of wage increases for employees. Once again, Okypy’s management refuses to discuss the findings of the technical committee and deliberately avoids taking a principled stance on whether it accepts the negotiation of a collective agreement compatible with public sector employment conditions.”

The trade unions have decided to take strike action on October 25, 2023, in response to these ongoing disputes.

“To this end, local general assemblies of all their members working in state hospitals and central offices of the organisation will be convened. This includes Okypy contract employees, seconded civil servants, seconded indefinite-term employees, and hourly wage workers, with the aim of informing and determining the extent of the strike actions,” the joint statement wrote.

Paramedics cry out for fair wages

In a plea before the House Health Committee, Michalis Aresti, the spokesperson for the Ambulance Paramedics Association, addressed the dire situation faced by paramedics in Cyprus.

“We are 70 people, mostly family people. Since 2011, we have been on the A2 pay scale, earning €1,200 per month. We are among the best-trained paramedics in the world and yet among the lowest-paid. Our profession is not regulated; we can’t even negotiate for better conditions. I do this job because I see people dying in my hands, and I want to save as many as I can.”

Paramedics, he added, are currently trapped because the regulation of their profession and the establishment of a professional registry are part of the bill concerning the overall operation of ambulances. Due to disagreements between the Ministries of Finance and Health, this bill remains at a standstill.

“We thought about going on strike, but it’s not feasible. If we do that, human lives will come at risk. We only ask for the part of the bill that concerns us to be exempted and brought to Parliament separately. With the registry in place, we will be able to negotiate for an A5 pay scale for ourselves. Some colleagues are desperate. Some want to resign because they can’t meet their families’ needs,” Aresti noted.