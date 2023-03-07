Staff at Nicosia public hospitals receiving training under Accreditation Canada

Staff in the two major public hospitals of Nicosia are currently receiving training under the guidance of Accreditation Canada, as part of an accreditation process that Okypy initiated.

During a press conference at the Okypy headquarters on Tuesday, the organisation announced that the staff at the Nicosia General Hospital and Makarios III Hospital, will be trained to incorporate 19 and 17 international standards, respectively.

On behalf of Accreditation Canada, Yuliya Shcherbina, said that the training will kick off with orientation sessions, that will provide both hospitals with knowledge about international standards of excellence, teamwork and assessment methodologies.

Both hospitals will also have the chance to perform a self-assessment process and work on improvement plans under the guidance of Accreditation Canada, she added.

Evaluations of healthcare services will be performed, against the standards of excellence, leading to a report detailing the areas of improvement, as well as the areas of success, she explained.

“Accreditation is a continuous quality improvement process and we are very pleased that SHSO decided to embark on this journey and we will do the best to guide and support through the entire process and help reach the goals,” she concluded.

Okypy head of Quality Procedures Unit, Nicolas Nicolaou, said that the training aims to enable the incorporation of international standards, both in individual clinics and departments, as well as in the hospitals’ general operation.

He explained that the training will last for a week, but the Canada Accreditation team will remain in contact with OKYpY on a weekly basis.

Through the accreditation process, Nicolaou said, hospitals will be accredited with internationally renowned quality standards, something which is expected to benefit professionals and patients alike. OKYpY will monitor the accreditation process in these two hospitals in Nicosia and will include more hospitals in the accreditation process.

Accreditation Canada is a non-profit organisation, established in Canada in 1958. It currently has a presence in 38 countries.