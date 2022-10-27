Sports History Museum in Limassol to open by end of 2024

Construction of the Museum of Sports History will begin in 2023 in the area of the old GSO stadium and the Limassol Municipality expects the project’s delivery by the end of 2024, a municipality announcement noted.

According to the architectural plans, historic football artefacts will be presented on the ground floor, while exhibits from Olympic sports will be available on the first floor. The museum will also have exhibits showing the history of GSO from 1899 until 1975 when it moved to Tsirio Stadium.

The cost of the project will be around 1 million euros and will be funded by the Limassol Municipality and donations.

Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides spoke about the importance of the project, particularly for young people, since, as he said, “we intend to use the museum so that young people will visit and get to know people that made history.”