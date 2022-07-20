NewsLocalSpokesman on the proposals of Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr Ersin Tatar

Spokesman on the proposals of Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr Ersin Tatar

President of the Republic, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, received today, through the United Nations, the proposals submitted by the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr Ersin Tatar, on 1 and 8 July.

President Anastasiades regrets that the proposals constitute a new attempt to establish the unacceptable narrative for a solution on the basis of two independent states.

Nevertheless, President Anastasiades is ready to discuss all the proposals, both those submitted by himself as well as those submitted by the Turkish Cypriot leader, provided that the dialogue would take place on the basis of the agreed solution framework as set out in UN resolutions as well as Security Council resolutions on Cyprus.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleLondon Fire Brigade declares major incident as fires break out in record heat
Next articlePelibell at Ammos Beach Bar on July 22

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros