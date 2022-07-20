Spokesman on the proposals of Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr Ersin Tatar

President of the Republic, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, received today, through the United Nations, the proposals submitted by the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr Ersin Tatar, on 1 and 8 July.

President Anastasiades regrets that the proposals constitute a new attempt to establish the unacceptable narrative for a solution on the basis of two independent states.

Nevertheless, President Anastasiades is ready to discuss all the proposals, both those submitted by himself as well as those submitted by the Turkish Cypriot leader, provided that the dialogue would take place on the basis of the agreed solution framework as set out in UN resolutions as well as Security Council resolutions on Cyprus.

(PIO)