Coast guard members have intercepted a small speedboat carrying 18 irregular migrants – 10 men, 3 women and 5 children – southeast of Cape Greco, it was announced on Sunday.

The interception took place around noon on Saturday and all on board were safely taken to the marina of Ayia Napa and then to the migrants reception centre in Pournara, off Nicosia.

Following investigations, a 46-year-old man who was behind the boat’s helm was arrested.

Investigations are ongoing, police also said.