Speed camera network catches total of 129,00 offending drivers since Jan 1, 2022

A total of 129,600 offending drivers were caught on the Mediterranean island’s speed camera network since its introduction back on January 1, 2022, Philenews reports.

At the same time, six new cameras at two fixed spots in Nicosia went into operation on Tuesday.

Traffic police who expect the new cameras to increase further the number of fines have called on drivers to abide by rules and regulations so as to save money but – primarily – lives.

The cameras are a weapon in the traffic police’s hands to reduce road accidents and not to collect money, a senior officer told Philenews.

Official data shows that from January 1, 2022 to date a total of 129,900 violations were recorded from the traffic cameras – fixed and mobile.

A total of 106,000 violations were for speeding, 17,000 for going over the white line at traffic lights and 6,900 for not stopping at red light.

Moreover, as of June 1, all 20 mobile cameras provided for in the relevant contract with the government have been received and put into operation.

The two new fixed points where cameras went on operation are on Makarios Avenue next to the Lycabetus traffic lights and at the junction of Strovolos Avenue and Macheras Street.