Special police unit in Limassol will monitor ‘lambradjia’ bonfires

A special police safety initiative to curb illegal lambradjia bonfires on the upcoming Greek Orthodox Easter began in Limassol on Monday.

Specifically, a team of 15 police officers will be carrying out checks on lambradjia bonfires which have already been spotted near churches in the coastal town.

Special attention is given to Limassol district where the problem is most prevalent over the past recent years.

Tradition has it that on Holy Saturday evening, the resurrection mass takes place where at midnight it becomes an open-air mass.

In both urban and rural areas, locals gather around a huge bonfire (lambradjia) typically in the church yard but also school yards and empty lots to burn an effigy of Judas. That is, the apostle who betrayed Jesus.

However, many incidents and accidents are reported involving fires out of control and firecracker injuries.

Young ones typically begin gathering wood a few days early, often taking it from neighbours and even stealing from construction sites or public schools.

The setting up of the special team was decided after a meeting at the city’s police headquarters last week.

Moreover, on Good Friday and Holy Saturday, Limassol police’s measures will intensify and be reinforced by anti-riot colleagues in a bid to prevent disturbing incidents that have endangered human lives in the past.