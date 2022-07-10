NewsLocalSPAVO hails legislation on femicide

SPAVO hails legislation on femicide

SPAVO, the Association for the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the Family, hailed the decision of the House Plenum to make femicide a distinct crime punishable by an up-to lifetime jail sentence.

At the same time, SPAVO congratulated House Speaker Annita Demetriou for her initiative and the deputies who voted in favor, as well as all organizations that contributed to it.

As SPAVO noted, thousands of women have gone through systematic abuse by former and current spouses and or friends and have been in danger of losing their lives.

