Spanish PM Sanchez to visit Cyprus on Tuesday

President Nicos Christoforoulides will receive Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Nicosia on Tuesday to discuss his proposal for more EU involvement in the Cyprus issue.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency, the Spanish Prime Minister will pay a working visit to Cyprus on Tuesday.

After a one-on-one meeting at the Presidential Palace, President Christodoulides will host a working lunch where the two leaders will discuss issues related to the European agenda with a view to the Spanish EU Presidency on July 1, 2023.

During the talks, the President of the Republic will inform the Spanish Prime Minister of his proposal for a more active involvement of the EU in the Cyprus issue with a view to breaking the deadlock and resuming negotiations.

Prime Minister Sanchez will leave Cyprus in the late afternoon.